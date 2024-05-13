Sadin-Pratidin's Jayanta Baruah to be Conferred with Padmanath Gohain Baruah Award

In a momentous occasion at the Naobaicha Ranganadi Central Rongali Bihu Sammelan, Jayanta Baruah, proprietor of the esteemed Sadin-Pratidin group, will be conferred with the prestigious Padmanath Gohain Baruah Award. Instituted in the revered name of Sahitya Kandari Padmanath Gohain Baruah, this distinguished award marks a significant milestone, being presented for the first time.