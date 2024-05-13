Sadin-Pratidin's Jayanta Baruah to be Conferred with Padmanath Gohain Baruah Award

In a momentous occasion at the Naobaicha Ranganadi Central Rongali Bihu Sammelan, Jayanta Baruah, proprietor of the esteemed Sadin-Pratidin group, will be conferred with the prestigious Padmanath Gohain Baruah Award. Instituted in the revered name of Sahitya Kandari Padmanath Gohain Baruah, this distinguished award marks a significant milestone, being presented for the first time.
The award will be presented by Rukma Gohain Baruah, grandson of Padmanath Gohain Baruah and chairman of the Higher Secondary Education Council.
Jayanta Baruah’s remarkable achievements in enriching Assamese culture through his multifaceted endeavors and exceptional contributions to the Assamese language, news domain, literature, culture, and social fabric have earned him this esteemed accolade, symbolizing his profound impact and enduring legacy in the region's cultural landscape.