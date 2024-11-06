Sahitya Akademi to Host Seminar to Honour Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya

The seminar will bring together renowned writers and scholars, including the President and Vice-President of Sahitya Akademi, Diganta Biswa Sarma, Vishwas Patil, Kula Saikia, Malaya Khaund, Karabi Deka Hazarika, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, Manoj Goswami, and Ratnottama Das.

During the seminar, some important topics such as The Enduring Legacy of Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya, Bhattacharyya's Cultural and Social Impact, Dr. Bhattacharyya: Shaping Media and Literary Frontiers will be discussed.