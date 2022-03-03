SAI to conduct selection trials for Women's Kabaddi Athletes

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is conducting selection trials for talent identification of women's kabaddi athletes for its National Centre of Excellence (NCE).

As a part of this, SAI NCE Guwahati is inviting athletes to attend the open selection trial to be held on March 8 at the Sports Authority of India, National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar.

Selected athletes will have access to world class sports coaching facilities, lodging and boarding, sports kits, compensation exposure, education allowance, sports science support and medical assistance along with insurance support.

Athletes are also expected to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR report for entry at the SAI NCOE. The negative report should not be more than 72 hours old before the trial date.

