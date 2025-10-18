Samujjal Bhattacharya Stresses Non-Violence in Zubeen Garg Justice Movement

Samujjal Bhattacharya, chief advisor of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), stated that the judicial process in the Zubeen Garg case must proceed in a completely non-violent and transparent manner.

Speaking on the ongoing calls for justice, Bhattacharya warned that any resort to violence could derail the process and give the government an opportunity to impose oppressive measures against protesters.

“All actions taken in memory of the late artist must remain peaceful and non-violent, out of respect for his legacy,” he said.

Bhattacharya urged the public to maintain confidence in the investigation, emphasizing that the process must be swift and transparent. He also highlighted the student organization demand proper investigation on the the recent incident of lathi charges, stone-pelting, and firing at the Baksa district..

“The main objective must remain unchanged, and the people must continue to demand justice without resorting to violence,” Bhattacharya stated, calling on both protesters and authorities to ensure the case progresses fairly and without disruption.

