Santanu Hazarika’s Assam-Inspired eFootball Jersey Gets Neymar’s Nod

Renowned multi-disciplinary visual artist Santanu Hazarika has once again redefined creative expression, this time taking his work to an international gaming platform. The Assam-born artist has designed a special edition jersey for eFootball, Konami’s flagship football game, as part of the company’s global campaign running from August to October 2025.
In a rare and remarkable endorsement, football legend Neymar Jr. has already promoted Santanu’s creation, cementing the design’s place on the world stage. This recognition from one of the sport’s most celebrated figures marks a career milestone for Santanu and a proud moment for Assamese art. The campaign will culminate in December with a much-anticipated fan meet-and-greet in Mumbai, an event already generating huge excitement in both gaming and pop culture circles.
What makes this jersey truly stand out is its deeply personal and culturally rooted narrative. Launched as a special Independence Day tribute, the design pays homage to Assam, Santanu’s homeland, and showcases the state’s heritage to a global audience. Inspired by the Gamusa—a traditional Assamese cloth revered as a cultural symbol—the jersey draws from its signature white base with bold red patterns and borders. The Gamusa embodies Assamese pride, identity, and continuity.
Santanu has blended these classic motifs with his own love for heavy metal culture, resulting in a design that feels both modern and emotionally rich.
Speaking about the project, Santanu said: “This jersey is my way of honouring my childhood in Assam—days spent chasing footballs across open fields when the sport was our first love. The Gamusa was always there on the sidelines, a constant symbol of both pride and play. Its traditional weave, the thrill of the game, and the power of the Brahmaputra are all woven into this design. It carries my roots, my memories, and my culture in a single piece.”
The fusion of Gamusa elements with a metal-inspired palette has already captured the imagination of global gaming, fashion, and social media communities. Fans have flooded comment sections with messages like “the jersey is speaking LOUD” and “as an Assamese, this is such a proud moment,” celebrating both the originality and cultural pride woven into the design.
The campaign also features an impressive roster of names including KL Rahul, Sunil Chhetri, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, giving fans rare opportunities to engage with both sports icons and creative talents through exclusive in-game content. The Mumbai fan event in December is expected to be one of the biggest gatherings of the year for gamers and pop culture fans alike.
With this collaboration, Santanu Hazarika has not only showcased his artistic mastery but also brought Assamese culture to a global audience, proving that when traditional heritage meets contemporary creativity, the result can resonate across cultures and continents.