Sarbananda Sonowal Condemns Gaurav Gogoi's Remarks on PM Modi, Demands Apology

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has strongly condemned Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for what he termed as "outrageous and deeply disrespectful remarks" made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Northeast recently. He also demanded an unconditional apology from Gogoi.

Sonowal stated that Gogoi's comments were not only politically motivated but also an affront to the pride and aspirations of the people of the region.

Highlighting the development witnessed in the Northeast under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Sonowal said, "Under Modi ji’s leadership, the Northeast has, for the first time since Independence, witnessed genuine respect, recognition and rapid development. No other Prime Minister has integrated the Northeast so decisively into the national mainstream, without ever diluting our unique identity."

He cited key initiatives such as historic peace accords and major infrastructure projects as examples of transformative change, stating that the progress under Modi’s leadership is “visible, measurable, and irreversible.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the Union Minister said, “For over six decades, the Congress ecosystem kept the Northeast in deliberate neglect and isolation. Today, by making such vile remarks, it has once again shown its true face."

