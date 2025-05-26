Sonowal Was Removed as CM for Opposing Coal Syndicate, Says Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was removed from his post after he attempted to dismantle a powerful coal syndicate operating in the region.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Bhawan in Jorhat, Gogoi claimed that Sonowal’s anti-syndicate stance did not sit well with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his associates, despite leading the BJP to victory for a second term.

Gogoi linked the ongoing illegal coal mining in Assam and Meghalaya to political patronage, stating that a thriving "coal mafia" continues to operate under the protection of influential leaders.

"This reminds me of the Umrangshu incident where nine labourers died in an illegal rat-hole mine. A subsequent probe revealed 245 such operations in Assam. This could not happen without political protection," he said.

Referring to an Enforcement Directorate operation conducted in April, Gogoi said it exposed how coal illegally mined in Meghalaya is transported into Assam using forged documents, with alleged bribes of Rs 1.5 lakh per truck. "This money is hoarded at various spots in Guwahati," he alleged.

He further criticised the lack of meaningful action by either the Assam or Meghalaya governments. “There has been no serious investigation into the coal syndicate. No significant arrests. The Assam government remains silent. So does Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” he stated.

Gogoi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as a disconnect between promises and ground realities. "Yesterday, the Prime Minister addressed the Rising North East summit in Delhi and spoke of private investment. On the same day, I wrote to him highlighting the illegal coal syndicate in Assam and Meghalaya," he told reporters

Additionally, Gogoi took a swipe at the Prime Minister for not visiting the shelling victims in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. "It's unfortunate that the PM is addressing rallies in Bihar while people in Poonch suffer. A special session of Parliament should be convened to discuss these issues once delegations return from abroad," he added.

