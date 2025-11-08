Sarbananda Sonowal Flags Off Assam Football Tournament in Memory of Toshen Bora

Union Minister and MP of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the all-Assam inter-club invitational day-night football tournament organized by Naharkatia Sports Association in memory of legendary footballer Tusen Barua.
Sonowal said, “The remarkable contributions of Toshen Bora, a member of India’s pre-Olympic 1972 senior team, enriched not only Assam but the nation’s sporting landscape.
This unique tournament held in his memory provides a valuable platform for the next generation of footballers to showcase their talent.
I applaud the organizers for this initiative and extend my heartfelt best wishes to all participating players, hoping for the comprehensive success of the competition.”
The event was also graced by Rajya Sabha MP Rameshwar Teli, local MLA Taranga Gogoi, Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Rituparna Barua, Chairman of Assam Petrochemicals Limited Bikul Deka, Chief Executive Officer of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Tonkeshwar Sonowal, and President of Dibrugarh District Sports Association Niranjan Saikia, among other dignitaries.
