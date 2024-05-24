Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Life-Sized Statue of King Sarbananada Singha

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday paid tributes to Matak King Sarbananada Singha on the occasion of the great king’s 222nd death anniversary in Assam's Tinsukia.
Sonowal inaugurated a life-sized statue of the revered king at the event which was organized by the Tinisukia Matak Rajvansh Unnayan Samiti and All Assam Matak Sanmilan.
Speaking on the legacy and life cycle of Sarbananda Singh, the Union Minister stated that the Great King has paved the way for building an ideal society through work consciousness, brotherhood, and good governance.
Sonowal said, “The renowned Matak Swargadeo Sarbananda Singhdev has paved the way for building an ideal society through work consciousness, brotherhood, and good governance. He united different ethnic groups, implemented various pro-tribal measures, and promoted harmony. In Bengmara, now Tinsukia, the capital, Sarbananda Singh has etched his name in golden letters in the pages of history. His bravery, indomitable courage, leadership, and dedication to the country and the nation continue to inspire the Motak people and the Assamese nation. I hope that Swargadeva’s blessings will always remain with us as we continue to render dedicated service to our country and nation.”
Sarbananda Sonowal further added that the Mataks are a strong community in Assam, playing a crucial role in every significant aspect of the state’s national life.
He then urged the Matak community to actively contribute to realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a developed and self-reliant India during this transformative period.
The event was attended by the President of the Matak Rajbansha Development Committee Shri Hemanta Gohain, Executive President Shri Baikunth Gohain, Secretary Shri Saroj Gohain, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Shri Rituparno Barua, Assam State Housing Board Chairman Shri Pulak Gohain and Tinsukia Development Authority Chairman Shri Kajal Gohain and other dignitaries.