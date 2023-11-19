Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Assam’s Baksa

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Assam’s Baksa on Sunday.
The inauguration ceremony was held at Kharuajan VCDC in Baksa.
According to reports, Sarbananda Sonowal joined hands with the Member of Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Kati Ram Boro and District Commissioner of Baksa, Masanda Magdalin Pertin, to kick start the transformative journey of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.
The dignitaries inaugurated the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) Van during a ceremony, symbolizing the start of a nationwide effort for progress and development.
With the presence of different government representatives, the occasion attracted an audience of nearly 5,000 people who came from various backgrounds, reflecting a wide range of society.
The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to gear up efforts towards a developed India, fostering unity and collaboration. As part of the program, a pledge was undertaken towards making India a 'Viksit Bharat'.
The Yatra will reach every district of the country to take the message of development and ensure full participation of citizens in welfare policies.