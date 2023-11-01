Mizoram Can Explore Development by Voting for BJP: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mizoram’s Lunglei for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
The Union Minister campaigned for the party candidates in Lunglei West and Lunglei South assembly constituencies.
Addressing the people of Lunglei, the senior BJP leader stated that the people of Mizoram witnessed a rapid development of the BJP ruled states. He also said that the party is taking special care to develop communication access for Northeast region including Mizoram.
Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Northeast India has made tremendous stride towards progress and development. Since 2014, after Modi ji became the leader of our country, the central government has invested Rs 4 lakh crores to develop capacity in the region and become the economic growth engine of India. We, the people of northeast, are no longer ignored by the central government, unlike the Congress governments of the past. Modi ji visited the Northeast more than 60 times since becoming the prime minister of the country, which is far beyond than any other Prime Ministers.”
“Mizoram, the beautiful state of India, has an opportunity to explore growth and development by voting BJP to power and experience the development led governance as is witnessed in other states. Modi ji’s special focus on building infrastructure has made a tremendous growth proposition for the region to act as a springboard of development. Mizoram stands to gain tremendously with the newly opened Sittwe Port which is part of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport project. Mizoram is poised to become the conduit for the new age of progress and development for the region,” he added.
Sonowal further asserted that with the support of the people, the BJP government will create an ecosystem for the youth to explore opportunities for economic cooperation from the state’s two international neighbors.
The Union Minister was campaigning for the candidates R Lalbiaktluangi, contesting from Lunglei West and T Biaksailova, contesting from Lunglei South.