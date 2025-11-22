Union Minister Sonowal Inaugurates Underwater Welding, Offshore Repair Program at IIT Guwahati

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today attended the inaugural session of the Underwater Welding, Offshore Repair, and Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) program at IIT Guwahati. The event, organised with the support of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), also saw the minister awarding certificates to young candidates who successfully completed the underwater welding certification program conducted jointly by TIH and IIT Guwahati.

During the event, Sonowal expressed appreciation for IIT Guwahati and IRS’s collaborative effort and lauded the institute’s demonstration of advanced maritime repair techniques, including the 3D printing-based restoration of marine propellers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, “Under the strong leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has rapidly strengthened its maritime capabilities and expertise, enhanced port connectivity, expanded inland waterways, and promoted the blue economy. Assam and the broader Northeast region are playing a significant role in this growth.”

He added, “Assam has the potential to emerge as a major centrer for underwater repair and advanced manufacturing, and IIT Guwahati is expected to be the focal point of this future development. The initiative at IIT Guwahati is paving the way for skill development in technologies like underwater welding, offshore repair, and additive manufacturing, thereby creating a competent workforce for modern maritime infrastructure.”

Highlighting the practical benefits of these technologies, Sonowal noted, “Rapid, reliable, and cost-effective repair solutions are crucial for the maritime and ship transport sectors. Traditional reliance on dry docking and imported components increases costs and delays operations. The innovative work at IIT Guwahati offers practical and effective alternatives, enhancing India’s self-reliance in repair and maintenance while supporting both industrial and strategic sectors.”

Sonowal congratulated the seven candidates who successfully completed the underwater welding certification program at IIT Guwahati in collaboration with the Indian Register of Shipping, now equipped with globally recognised qualifications. He expressed hope that IIT Guwahati would further strengthen collaboration with all major shipbuilding centres in India, international shipbuilding hubs, maritime companies, and underwater engineering groups. He also urged shipyards, inland waterway authorities, and the maritime industry to work closely with IIT Guwahati, emphasising the need for sustained institutional and financial support to foster advanced technology development.

The Union Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting innovation, developing maritime infrastructure, and creating skilled employment opportunities for the youth.

The program was attended by IIT Guwahati Director Prof. Devendra Jalihal, eminent scientists and experts, industry leaders, distinguished guests, and participating students.

