Sarbananda Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone for IWT Terminal at Bogibeel

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Inland Waterways Transport (IWT) terminal to be developed at Bogibeel in Assam’s Dibrugarh.
The tourist-cum-cargo IWT terminal will be developed at a cost of Rs 46.60 crores and is scheduled to be completed by February 2024. Once developed, this terminal is likely to play a pivotal role in rejuvenating inland waterways transportation in the region for both cargo and passenger movement, paving the way for the growth of trade and commerce.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “It is a momentous day for the people of Assam as we move towards rejuvenating inland waterways transport in the region by further bolstering the capital infrastructure at Bogibeel. The new jetty will help us realise the vision set by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji towards enablement of waterways transportation as a transformational factor. We must respect & honor the immense potential that ‘Mahabahu Brahmaputra’ possesses, and utilize them in the best possible way to further efficient development & progress without alluding to any ecological or economic cost.”
The construction of the Bogibeel IWT, will enhance industrial growth leading to further requirements of transportation needs. It will add to the socio-economic development of not only Assam but the entire North Eastern zone as a whole.
The event was also attended by Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, Rameshwar Teli, and other dignitaries and guests.