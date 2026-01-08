Sarbananda Sonowal mourns demise of former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep grief over the passing of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, calling his demise a personal loss and a major void in Assam’s political life.

“Deeply pained by the passing of senior leader and former Union Minister Shri Kabindra Purkayastha ji. A true stalwart of the BJP, he dedicated his entire life to building the organisation from the grassroots, setting a benchmark for selfless service,” Sonowal said.

He said Purkayastha’s life was a shining example of Seva and Samarpan, further adding, “For thousands of karyakartas like me, his journey and guidance have been a constant source of inspiration. He was a source of courage, devotion, a guiding light and truly a father figure to me.”

Sonowal said Purkayastha’s passing has left a void that would be hard to fill, and extended his condolences to his son Kanad Purkayastha, family members and followers.

