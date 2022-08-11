Suspected ULFA-I Linkman Apprehended in Assam’s Charaideo

Suspected linkman of the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) was arrested in Assam’s Charaideo district on Thursday.

Sapekhati Police arrested the suspect who was identified as Jitu Bora from Sonari.

According to the sources, the ULFA linkman is allegedly a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, last month, Assam police had arrested an alleged linkman of the banned militant outfit in Golaghat district. The arrestee, identified as one Prakash Gogoi, was nabbed from Bogijan area of the district.

Sources said the accused was in contact with the banned militant outfit through social media, adding that his role however remains unclear.

It is also learned that Gogoi had qualified for the post of constable in Assam police in the last exam.