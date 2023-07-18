SBI Employee Robbed at Gunpoint in Assam’s Nagaon

A shocking daylight robbery incident has been reported in Assam’s Nagaon district.
As per information, one person was robbed off at gunpoint by a group of two bike-borne miscreants at Dagaon in Juria on Tuesday. A total of Rs 2,87,000 was reportedly looted by the miscreants.
The victim has been identified as Abul Wasar. He is the owner of a CSP of the State Bank of India (SBI).
According to Abul, the incident occurred while he was on his way to the CSP along with the cash. At the same moment, two bike-borne unidentified miscreants came from behind. The pillion rider threatened Abul with a pistol and demanded for the bag filled with money.
When Abul refused to give the bag, the miscreant resorted to fire upon him. Luckily, the person narrowly escaped death; however, the miscreants robbed the money and fled from the spot.
Meanwhile, the police have recovered empty cartridges from the incident spot.
Post the incident, Abul Wasa filed an FIR at the Dagaon Police Station. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.