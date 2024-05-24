SC Issues Notice in Plea Alleging Denial of Aadhaar Numbers to 27 Lakh People of Assam

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy represented the Petitioner in the current case, contending that the denial of Aadhaar numbers is unjustified and arbitrary. The Petition filed through Advocate on Record (AoR) Anando Mukherjee contends that nearly 27 lakh people are being denied their Aadhaar numbers due to the non-sharing of NRC data with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), despite the completion of the NRC process in 2019.

Emphasizing the dire consequences faced by individuals without Aadhaar numbers, the petition highlights the barriers to accessing essential services and welfare schemes, including education, employment, and subsidies. It underscores that the denial of Aadhaar cards based on NRC status is not sanctioned by law and calls for equitable access to Aadhaar for all individuals.