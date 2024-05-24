SC Issues Notice in Plea Alleging Denial of Aadhaar Numbers to 27 Lakh People of Assam

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has taken cognizance of a Writ Petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, which alleges the denial of Aadhaar numbers to approximately 27 lakh people in Assam.
These individuals, whose names do not feature in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), have been reportedly deprived of Aadhaar cards, despite the completion of the NRC process in 2019.
The Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra issued notice on May 17, tagging the matter with Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1361 of 2021. The earlier petition, filed by TMC MP Sushmita Dev, had sought Aadhaar numbers for those included in the NRC.
Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy represented the Petitioner in the current case, contending that the denial of Aadhaar numbers is unjustified and arbitrary. The Petition filed through Advocate on Record (AoR) Anando Mukherjee contends that nearly 27 lakh people are being denied their Aadhaar numbers due to the non-sharing of NRC data with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), despite the completion of the NRC process in 2019.
Emphasizing the dire consequences faced by individuals without Aadhaar numbers, the petition highlights the barriers to accessing essential services and welfare schemes, including education, employment, and subsidies. It underscores that the denial of Aadhaar cards based on NRC status is not sanctioned by law and calls for equitable access to Aadhaar for all individuals.
The plea seeks redressal for the discriminatory withholding of Aadhaar issuance and urges the Supreme Court to ensure access to essential services and entitlements for all individuals, regardless of their NRC status.
The petition further states that if the Assam Government, NRC Coordinator and Registrar General of India are defeating the letter and spirit of the SOP approved by the top court and other courts.