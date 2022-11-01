SC Issues Notice to Assam Govt on Plea Challenging Conversion of Madrasas to Schools

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to concerned respondents including Assam Government on the plea against the Gauhati High Court verdict that Madrassas being government schools wholly maintained by the Assam State cannot be permitted to impart religious instruction.

The order was passed by a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar.

The petition has been moved by 13 persons through advocate-on-record Adeel Ahmed.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde, advocates Adeel Ahmed and Abdur Razzaque Bhuyan argued in the matter.

The petitioner has challenged the judgment dated February 4, 2022, passed by the High Court of Gauhati that upheld the validity of the Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialization) Act, 1995 (repealed by the Act of 2020) and all consequential government orders including the Notification dated February 12 2021.

The high court observed that the Madrassas being government schools wholly maintained by the State through provincialization are hit by Article 28(1) of the Constitution and as such, cannot be permitted to impart religious instruction.

The petitioners, who include Imad Uddin Barbhuiya, said that High Court has erroneously observed that the Petitioner Madrassas being government schools, and wholly maintained by the State through provincialization are hit by Article 28(1) of the Constitution of India and as such, cannot be permitted to impart religious instruction.

According to the petition, the Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialization) Act, 1995 (repealed by the Act of 2020) is only limited to the State undertaking to pay the salaries and provide consequential benefits to the teaching and non-teaching staff employed in madrassas as also the administration, management and control of these madrassa.

The petition stated that the land and building belonging to the madrassas are taken care by the petitioners and the expenditures on electricity and furniture are borne by the petitioner madrassas themselves.