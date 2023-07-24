SC Refuses to Stay on Assam Delimitation Exercise, Seeks Centre's Reply on Pleas

It may be mentioned that, a total of 10 opposition leaders from Assam approached the Supreme Court earlier this month challenging the draft proposal of the ECI for the delimitation of 126 assembly constituencies and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

The 10 opposition parties of Assam who had filed the petition are Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Anchalik Gana Morcha, sources said.

The petitioners have also challenged recent proposals of the ECI readjusting the extent of 126 Assembly and 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Assam by a draft order issued on June 20.