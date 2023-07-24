SC Refuses to Stay on Assam Delimitation Exercise, Seeks Centre's Reply on Pleas

The Supreme Court refused to restrict the Election Commission of India (ECI) from continuing the ongoing delimitation exercise of Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Assam, reports said on Monday.
However, the Supreme Court will examine whether the ECI can conduct the process on its own. The top court also sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of pleas on the issue.
According to information received, the top court also sought replies from the ECI and Centre on two petitions within three weeks. The petitioners can file their rejoinders in two weeks after that.
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies.
It may be mentioned that, a total of 10 opposition leaders from Assam approached the Supreme Court earlier this month challenging the draft proposal of the ECI for the delimitation of 126 assembly constituencies and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.
The 10 opposition parties of Assam who had filed the petition are Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Anchalik Gana Morcha, sources said.
The petitioners have also challenged recent proposals of the ECI readjusting the extent of 126 Assembly and 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Assam by a draft order issued on June 20.