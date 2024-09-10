SC Seeks Assam Govt's Response on Deportation for 211 Foreign Nationals

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from both the Assam Government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the deportation plan for 211 foreign nationals currently being held in a transit camp in Goalpara district.
These individuals, who have been officially declared foreign nationals, are awaiting deportation, and 66 of them are from Bangladesh.
The Court has also asked for a response to a report submitted by the Assam District Legal Services Authority, which outlines the situation concerning the declared foreign nationals.
The case was being heard by a bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, who were considering a petition regarding the conditions of detention facilities in Assam.
During the hearing, the detention camps' conditions were described as "deplorable," with issues such as inadequate water supply, poor sanitation, and leaking restrooms highlighted. These observations were part of a detailed report by the Assam Legal Services Authority.
In an affidavit submitted on August 14, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the Central Government holds the authority to deport foreign nationals in accordance with Section 3 of the Foreigners Act. However, the State Government also plays a crucial role in executing these deportations.