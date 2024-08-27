Bangladeshi NIT Silchar Student Deported After Liking Anti-India Post

A Bangladeshi student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, Assam, was repatriated to Bangladesh on Monday after allegedly liking an anti-India post on social media.
The student, who joined NIT Silchar in 2021, faced backlash for showing support for a post by Sadat Hossain Alphi, a former student of the institute.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta confirmed that the student was escorted to the India-Bangladesh border in Karimganj under tight security and crossed back into Bangladesh at around 11 a.m. on Monday.
NIT Silchar authorities stated that the student had requested to return home temporarily and had applied for leave on Sunday. The registrar of NIT Silchar noted, “She expressed a desire to return home under proper security, and we facilitated her departure.”
SP Mahatta also mentioned that there are around 70 Bangladeshi students currently studying at NIT Silchar. He added that the authorities have been asked to contact the Bangladesh High Commission to address the issue with Alphi’s posts.
The controversy began when Subhashish Choudhary, a former student of Assam University Silchar, highlighted the anti-India posts on August 22. This led to several complaints against Alphi and an investigation initiated by the local police on August 24.
SP Mahatta stated that the police have launched a cyber investigation into the posts and emphasized the need for appropriate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
NIT Silchar Director Professor Dilip Kumar Baidya acknowledged the situation and assured that the institute is taking steps to maintain peace and order. “It is our responsibility to ensure that international students, including those from Bangladesh, integrate peacefully with others on campus,” Baidya said. He also committed to cooperating fully with any further investigations.
In response to the incident, various organizations, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Rakkhi Bahini, have protested against the anti-India posts and called for a temporary ban on Bangladeshi students entering India.
Concerns about tensions between local and international students at NIT Silchar have been voiced, with some students alleging religious conflicts and issues related to cultural practices on campus.
The situation continues to be monitored as authorities seek to address the underlying issues and maintain harmony.