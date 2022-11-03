Shut Schools Till Air Quality Improves: NCPCR to Delhi Govt

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the Chief Secretary asking the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national capital gets better.

The child's rights body said it was concerned about the impact of the rising pollution levels on children's health.

Delhi's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The national capital saw an increase in pollution levels on Thursday as thick smog enveloped the city and the AQI plummeted to the "Severe" category for the second time in November today.

The AQI in the city is currently at 418. Before this, the AQI crossed the 400 mark on Tuesday, November 1, Times Now reported.

Air pollution in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB.

The child rights body said it had taken serious consideration of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children. A copy of the letter sent to the chief secretary was also sent to the Lt Governor. The body has sought a detailed

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote to the chief secretary on November 2 and strongly recommended considering appropriate action. He has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children till air quality in the national capital improves.

However, in response to the demands to close the schools and colleges in the city as the air becomes unbreathable, Rai said that the decision to close schools would be taken in accordance with the next level of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan). the minister further said the request will be forwarded to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which will take a call on the matter.