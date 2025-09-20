Zubeen Garg Death: APSC Recruitment Interviews Postponed; New Dates Announced

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed its scheduled recruitment interviews following the untimely death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, which plunged the state into mourning.
In a notification, the Commission informed that the interviews for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO), which were earlier postponed on September 22 and 23, will now be held on September 25 and 26, 2025 instead. A separate detailed notification will be issued to candidates shortly.
Meanwhile, the Commission has clarified that the new date for the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Fishery Department has not yet been fixed. The revised schedule for the exam will be notified in due course, the notification stated.
“In view of sad demise of Music Icon Zubeen Garg and his funeral ceremony thereof, the screening test and interviews are hereby postponed,” the notification read.
“It is informed that the interviews for the, post of Agricultural Development Officer postponed on 22.9.2025 and 23.9.2025 are hereby rescheduled to be held on 25.09.2025 and 26.09.2025 respectively. A separate notification is being issued. However, the next date for holdlng the screening test for the post of Jr Engineer (Civil) under Fishery Department will be notified in due course,” it added.