SCERT Scam: Several Journalists, RTI Employees Arrive at CM Vigilance Office

Following the allegations made by the prime accused in the 105-crore State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam, Sewali Devi Sharma, the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance cell has summoned several journalists and Right to Information (RTI) workers on the charges on blackmailing Sewali Devi Sharma and is questioning them, reports emerged on Tuesday.
Continuing their investigation, the CM vigilance cell was interrogating a journalist, identified as Puja Das, and it was found that several lakhs of rupees were deposited in her mother’s bank account, sources said.
The cell was also questioning a close acquaintance of Rabijit Gogoi, identified as Maina Saikia alias Anup Saikia.
Gogoi is a RTI employee was earlier summoned at the vigilance cell office and evidences of him demanding money from Sewali was recovered from his mobile phone. The cell then seized two mobile phones and an identity card of a news agency from his possession.
According to sources, several RTI employees and journalists are likely to be arrested on charges on blackmailing.
It has come to the fore that the former Deputy Director, Lakhi Narayan Sonowal, is alleged to have managed the accused journalists and RTI employees.
Earlier, Sewali Sharma alleged during interrogation that several Right to Information (RTI) employees and journalists had blackmailed her.
Sharma alleged that the employees and journalists, that she named, had blackmailed and extorted more than Rs. 2 crores from her.
It may be mentioned that Sharma was remanded in judicial custody on May 20 along with nine others.
On May 8, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) apprehended Sewali Devi Sharma and Ajit Paul Singh from Cross Lane Hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer during the wee hours. Both the accused were on the run following the unearthing of the Rs 105 crore funds embezzlement case.
Along with Sewali Devi and Ajit Paul Singh, the sleuths of the CM’s SVC had also apprehended another person named Rahul Amin and one house help from the hotel. All of them were bought to Assam on transit remand after producing them before a court in Rajasthan.
Later in the day, Sewali Devi Sharma’s younger daughter was arrested in connection to the 105-crore SCERT scam case. The arrested person was identified as Bejeta Sharma. According to a report, a huge amount of money was transferred to her bank account.