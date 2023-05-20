SCERT Scam: Prime Accused Sewali Sharma Sent to Judicial Custody

A special court in Assam has sent the prime accused in the 105-crore State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam, Sewali Devi Sharma, to judicial custody on Saturday.
Sewali Sharma was produced before a special court today where she was remanded in judicial custody, sources said.
Earlier, after she was bought from Rajasthan to Assam on transit remand along with two others, a lower court in Assam sent them to police custody.
It may be mentioned that on May 8, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) apprehended Sewali Devi Sharma and Ajit Paul Singh from Cross Lane Hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer during the wee hours. Both the accused were on the run following the unearthing of the Rs 105 crore funds embezzlement case.
Along with Sewali Devi and Ajit Paul Singh, the sleuths of the CM’s SVC had also apprehended another person named Rahul Amin and one house help from the hotel. All of them were bought to Assam on transit remand after producing them before a court in Rajasthan.
Later in the day, Sewali Devi Sharma’s younger daughter was arrested in connection to the 105-crore SCERT scam case. The arrested person was identified as Bejeta Sharma. According to an initial report, a huge amount of money was transferred to her bank account.
Bejeta Sharma was then sent to central jail in connection with the case.