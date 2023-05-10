SCERT Scam: Three Accused Sent to 5-Day Police Custody

The three accused in the 105-crore State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam, bought from Rajasthan to Assam on transit remand, have been sent to five-day police custody on Wednesday. The accused in the scam were suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma, her contractor son-in-law Ajit Paul Singh and Rahul Amin.
Earlier today, the three accused were produced before a lower court in Assam. They will be produced again before court on May 15.
Last Monday, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) apprehended Sewali Devi Sharma and Ajit Paul Singh from Cross Lane Hotel in Rajasthan’s Ajmer during the wee hours. Both the accused were on the run following the unearthing of the Rs 105 crore funds embezzlement case.
Along with Sewali Devi and Ajit Paul Singh, the sleuths of the CM’s SVC had also apprehended another person named Rahul Amin and one house help from the hotel. All of them will be brought to Assam on transit remand after producing them before a court in Rajasthan.
Later in the day, Sewali Devi Sharma’s younger daughter was arrested in connection to the 105-crore SCERT scam case. The arrested person has been identified as Bejeta Sharma. According to an initial report, a huge amount of money was transferred in her bank account.
Yesterday, Chief Minister's Supervisory Cell’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Rosie Kalita informed that the three accused were bought to Assam on transit remand.