Karnataka Polls 2023: CM Sarma Slams Congress; Says Party Will Not Win For Next 100 Years

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed the Congress saying that the party will not win for the next hundred years
While addressing a press conference at Tumakuru in Karnataka, the CM said, "I don't think that Congress can do anything. Nobody should keep in mind that Congress will come to power. Congress will not win for the next 100 years."
"This constituency (Tumakuru) symbolizes the corruption and inefficiency of Congress. Today, out of 342 villages, most villages don't have drinking water and road,” he added.
The CM further said that BJP wants to convert the region into the most efficient constituency in Karnataka. That is why we have put the best candidate because we want to serve the great people of this constituency," he said.
It is to be mentioned that Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will be done on May 13.
"Earlier, they (Congress) used to accuse us of problems with EVMs. So, if they can predict the result in advance, then I have to say that the party in Karnataka must have gathered some knowledge about EVMs," CM Sarma said.
The Karnataka Assembly has a total of 224 seats up for grabs. With the announcement of the election schedule, political parties have started gearing up for the upcoming polls.
The Election Commission of India has identified 58,282 polling stations in the state of Karnataka, out of which 28,866 are in urban areas. The average number of voters per polling station is 883.
The ECI has also identified sensitive booths and deployed a three-pronged approach to ensure free and fair elections. The upcoming polls will see a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, including 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. As a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people over 80 years of age and those with disabilities. There are also special booths set up for vulnerable tribal groups and transgender people.