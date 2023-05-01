Karnataka Polls 2023: CM Sarma Slams Congress; Says Party Will Not Win For Next 100 Years

The ECI has also identified sensitive booths and deployed a three-pronged approach to ensure free and fair elections. The upcoming polls will see a total of 5.21 crore voters in the state, including 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. As a first, the ECI has also made voting from home available in the state for people over 80 years of age and those with disabilities. There are also special booths set up for vulnerable tribal groups and transgender people.