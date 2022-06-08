School Teacher Killed In Road Mishap In Assam's Dhemaji
A person was killed in a tragic road accident at Dekapam village in Assam’s Dhemaji on Wednesday.
The accident took place at Udaipur Tiniali on the national highway 515 in Jonai in the Dhemaji district as two motorcycles collided head-on.
One of the riders of the two-wheelers was killed on the spot in the accident. He has been identified as Upen Daimary.
The deceased was employed as an assistant teacher at the Mohanpur Primary School. The accident took place when he was on his way to work.
Meanwhile, two others were injured in the collision. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Officials informed that the injured were immediately rushed to the nearby Dekapam hospital and are receiving treatment, while the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.