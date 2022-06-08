Indian Women’s Cricket Legend Mithali Raj Announces Retirement

Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of the game. Making her debut in 1999, Mithali became one of the greatest players to ever play the game and ended her career as the leading run-scorer in all three formats in Women’s cricket.

Labelling the last 23 years as the most challenging, fulfilling and enjoyable, Mithali brought curtains on an illustrious career. The 37-year-old last played for India in the 2022 Women's World Cup where she led the Indian team, however, the Women in Blue couldn't make it to the semi-finals.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. GThe journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life.

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end.

"Today is the day I retire from all forms of international Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour.

"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright.

I'd like to thank the BCCI and Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secrertary, BCCI) for all the support I have received - first as a player and then as the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

"It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well," Mithali wrote in her letter.