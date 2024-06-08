SCOOP: Three Assam MPs In The Running For Modi's Cabinet Spot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to be sworn in on June 9, with a remarkable turnout of over 8,000 dignitaries expected to attend the ceremony.
Several international leaders, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Maldives President Mohamed Ruizzi, are scheduled to participate in the event at Rashtrapati Bhawan on June 9.
Now, speculation surrounding the new Modi cabinet is rampant as its formation looms. In Assam, speculation is rife that besides Sarbananda Sonowal, the current Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, another MP from the state might join the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet.
According to insider information, BJP MPs Dilip Saikia, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Parimal Suklabaidya are rumored to be potential additions to the new union cabinet. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.
Dilip Saikia, who secured victory in Darrang-Udalguri, has previously served as the state Secretary and state organizing secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP Assam Pradesh. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mangaldoi in Assam during the 2019 Indian general election.
Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, the National Secretary of the BJP, has been a Member of Parliament since 2019, winning from the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency with a significant margin. Tasa is esteemed as a formidable leader with a substantial following base, credited with expanding the BJP's influence across various caste groups in Assam, particularly among those who migrated to the state in search of employment in tea gardens.
Parimal Suklabaidya holds a notable profile, having served as a minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government in 2016. He emerged victorious from Silchar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, the formation of the new cabinet is expected, with significant reshuffling likely. This comes after the entry of two new alliance partners, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) (JDU), and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu, both of whom pledged support to the BJP-led NDA following the 2024 election results.
In the recent general elections, the NDA secured 293 seats out of 543, while the opposition bloc, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), secured 233 seats, with others claiming 17 seats. Despite falling short of earlier expectations, the BJP, which secured 240 seats, is poised to navigate the challenges of coalition politics alongside its allies.