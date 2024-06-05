NDA Unanimously Re-elects Narendra Modi as Leader After Historic Election Win

In a decisive display of unity and confidence, NDA leaders unanimously re-elected Narendra Modi as their leader following the resounding success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The meeting, held at Prime Minister Modi's residence in New Delhi, culminated in a resolution that underscores the NDA's commitment to continuing the nation's development and progress.
This landmark victory secures an unprecedented third consecutive term for the NDA government, a feat not achieved in nearly six decades. The resolution highlighted the collective resolve of the alliance to serve the nation with dedication and integrity.
Commitment to Development and Progress
The NDA leaders emphasized that the past decade has seen remarkable progress across various sectors, attributing this success to the public welfare policies implemented under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The government has focused on improving the lives of the poor, women, youth, farmers, and marginalized sections of society, while also preserving India's rich heritage.
The list of prominent leaders within the NDA includes:
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
J.P. Nadda, BJP
Rajnath Singh, BJP
Amit Shah, BJP
Chandrababu Naidu, TDP
Nitish Kumar, JDU
Eknath Shinde, SHS
H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S)
Chirag Paswan, LJP(RV)
Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAM
Pawan Kalyan, JSP
Sunil Tatkare, NCP
Anupriya Patel, AD(S)
Jayant Chaudhary, RLD
Praful Patel, NCP
Pramod Boro, UPPL
Atul Bora, AGP
Indra Hang Subba, SKM
Sudesh Mahto, AJSU
Rajiv Ranjan Singh, JDU
Sanjay Jha, JDU
Looking Ahead
A proposal following the group meeting states that the NDA is committed to ensuring the benefits of development reach every citizen, promising a future of prosperity and progress for the nation. "With a cohesive and determined leadership team under Prime Minister Modi, the NDA's triumph in the 2024 elections clearly indicates the faith and confidence the Indian populace has in their leadership," the proposal reads.