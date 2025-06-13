Scorching Heat Grips Assam as Mercury Soars to Record Highs

Assam is currently reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures climbing sharply over the past few days. The mercury has touched 38°C in several parts of the state — 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average for June.

In a record-breaking event, Dibrugarh recorded a sweltering 38.7°C on June 12, the highest temperature for the town in the month of June in recent years. Typically, June brings pre-monsoon showers to the Northeast with the onset of the monsoon. However, despite the monsoon officially arriving, the region continues to experience dry and humid conditions, contributing to the unusually high temperatures.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Borjhar, rainfall has been significantly lower than normal for June this year. While some parts of Assam have received scattered rain, large areas remain dry and overheated.

Meteorologists attribute the intense heat to clear skies, high humidity, and rising atmospheric temperatures.

However, there is some relief in sight. The weather department has predicted that the heatwave is likely to ease in the next two days, with more widespread rainfall expected to begin from June 16.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather advisory forecasting varied conditions across the Northeastern states in the coming days.

Rainfall Outlook:

Mizoram is expected to receive moderate rain at many places .

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate rain at a few places .

Manipur may see light rain at isolated locations.

Temperature and Heat Conditions:

Despite the rain forecast, hot and humid conditions are likely to persist over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain 5-7°C above normal across all eight northeastern states, with no significant change in temperature anticipated over the next few days.

Thunderstorm and Severe Weather Warning:

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura .

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur .

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Nagaland.

Guwahati City Outlook:

The general forecast indicates a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35°C and 27°C, respectively.

