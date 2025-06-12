Another Life Lost to Sweltering Heat in Assam

Another death has been reported in Assam due to the ongoing heatwave in the state. On Thursday morning, a 55-year-old man reportedly died due to the extreme heat conditions at Juria in Nagaon district.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Ali, a resident of Kadmoni Pathar village in Juria.

According to sources, Amir Ali suddenly fell ill while returning home from Juria market. His family members immediately rushed him to the nearby Dagaon Primary Health Centre, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

The incident has caused a stir among locals, as the region continues to reel under intense heat, frequent power outages, and load shedding. Residents of Juria, and the people of Assam as a whole, have expressed their distress over the worsening weather conditions and inadequate power supply, which are making daily life increasingly difficult.

Earlier yesterday, an unidentified body was recovered near a resting shed close to the main office of Oil India Limited in Duliajan.The police have registered an unnatural death case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Preliminary assumptions suggest the extreme heat may have led to the individual’s collapse and eventual death.

Notably, intense heatwave conditions continue to affect large parts of Assam, including its capital city, Guwahati, as temperatures remain above normal, with high humidity levels adding to the discomfort of residents.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Borjhar, a heat and humidity warning has been issued for several areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh for the next 48 hours.

The soaring temperatures are a result of mainly clear to partly cloudy skies and high solar insolation during the day.

