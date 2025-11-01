SDGP Gupta: Singapore Report Submitted in Zubeen Case, SIT Chargesheet Soon

SDGP Munna Prasad Guptaon Zubeen Garg Death Probe: “Singapore’s Full Post-Mortem and Toxicology Reports Submitted; SIT to File Chargesheet Within Three Months”

Assam’s Special Director General of Police (SDGP) Munna Prasad Gupta today confirmed significant progress in the investigation into the death of Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta revealed that Singapore authorities have officially submitted Zubeen Garg’s complete post-mortem report, along with the toxicology analysis and documents from the Singapore Port Authority.

“These reports will play a crucial role in assisting the ongoing investigation,” Gupta said, adding that the findings are expected to shed new light on several aspects of the case.

Gupta further stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will submit its chargesheet before the court within the next three months.

The SDGP also mentioned that, as per Singaporean law, statements from certain witnesses based there will be formally sent to Assam for inclusion in the case.

“If necessary, the SIT will summon Zubeen’s former manager, Tarsem Mittal, for questioning,” he added.

So far, the SIT has examined and recorded statements from nearly a hundred individuals connected to the case, Gupta confirmed, assuring that the team is working around the clock to ensure justice for Zubeen.

