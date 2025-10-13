“The Post-Mortem Report Will Not Be Made Public” – SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta Clarifies

The investigation into the mysterious death of renowned singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg is ongoing, with authorities clarifying circulating rumours regarding his posthumous examination report.

Speaking to the media, CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta stated, “The post-mortem is not a public document and will not be released publicly. It will be produced before the court. Reports claiming the posthumous examination report will be revealed tomorrow at 4 PM are false. We have received both the post-mortem and viscera report, and the investigation is proceeding smoothly.”

SDGP Gupta clarified, “Today, three individuals visited the CID office to provide their testimony in the case. All of them are currently being interrogated, and their statements are being recorded. We expect a few more Assamese individuals from Singapore to arrive in Assam for interrogation over the next two to three days.”

Addressing the digital protest launched today by Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, and other artists, Gupta added, “We are working to complete the investigation within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring a thorough and logical conclusion. So far, four people from Singapore have come to Assam to record their statements. The mutual legal assistance request with Singapore has reached the Attorney General’s office there, and based on that, we will continue our investigation. An investigation is also ongoing in Singapore, and our report has been shared with them. Once their investigation concludes, we can comment further.”

Last night, during a Facebook Live session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the CID has received crucial directions following the submission of Garg’s viscera report by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi. The Chief Minister assured that all details will soon be presented in court.

The CID continues its investigation into the singer’s death, coordinating with both local and international authorities, as Assam awaits the outcome of the inquiry.

