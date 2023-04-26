SEBA Announces Dates of Online Registration of Class IX Students For 2023

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) on Wednesday announced dates of the online registration of class IX students for the year 2023.

As per a notification, the online registration for class IX will open on May 1 and will continue till June 15, 2023.

“All the heads of High/Higher Secondary Schools are hereby requested to complete the registration of class IX students within the stipulated time,” the notification reads.

The payment of the fees has to be made between dates May 8 to June 19, 2023.

The last day for generating the final list of students is June 20.

While, the last date of submission of final list, by feeder schools to the center in charge is June 26, 2023.

The last date of submission of final list by the center in charge at the office of Inspector of Schools is June 27, 2023.

For further details, kindly go through the notification below.