SEBA Needs to be Dissolved & Reconstituted: AASU Chief Advisor

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) chief advisor Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya on Monday said that the entire Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) should be dissolved and reconstituted in light of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) paper leak controversy.

While reacting on the present situation of the board, he said, “SEBA needs to be reconstituted with prominent educators, citizens and technical experts.”

“It is necessary to empower the board of directors while making education-related decisions,” he said.

The chief advisor further said, “The board should be freed from any kind of political interference.”

Earlier on March 13, AASU and several other organizations at a press conference had demanded a proper CBI inquiry into the matter of cancellation of exams after the general science paper leak in HSLC examination.

The organizations had lambasted Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu for the cancellation of exams after the general science paper leak in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The press conference was addressed by AASU’s Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya at Swahid Bhawan in Guwahati.

In view of the same, AASU had demanded the dissolution of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and also the arrest of the examination controller.