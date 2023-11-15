SEBA Modifies HSLC Examination Dates, Which Turn Out To Be Restricted Holidays

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA), Assam is embroiled in another controversy, this time over the scheduling of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exams 2024 for two subjects during restricted holidays.
Interestingly, it was after a section of teachers' and students' intervention, SEBA finally decided to modify the dates.
In a notification, the SEBA has also confirmed that there will be no examination on dates, which turn out to be restricted holidays.
According to the previous SEBA examination schedule, Social Science was supposed to be held on February 20, 2024, while General Science on February 26, 2024.
It is worth noting that the festival 'Karbi-Dehal-Kachir Dom' will be commemorated on February 20, 2024, according to the list of holidays released by the Government of Assam. Similarly, the 'Shab-E-Barat' festival will be held on February 26, 2024.
Thus, owing to this, SEBA has now come up with the revised HSLC Examination 2024 Programme which specifies that Social Science will now be held on February 19, 2024, and General Science on February 27, 2024.
On the other hand, the examination of the subjects Weaving and Textile Design (E) and Bodo (E) which was scheduled in the morning hour of February 27, 2024 will be held in the afternoon session since the examination of General Science will now be conducted in the morning session of that day.