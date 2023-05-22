BREAKING: SEBA HSLC Results to be Declared Today

The results for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) will be declared on Monday at 10 am. The results will be posted on the official website of Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).
This announcement was made by the Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on his official Twitter handle stating, "SEBA will declare the results of HSLC Exam 2023 today at 10:00 through https://sebaonline.org."
The following are the other websites where the results will be posted:
The HSLC exams, equivalent to CBSE 10th standard board exams, are conducted every year in Assam by the SEBA. The HSLC exams this year were held amid several controversies after paper leak incidents were reported across various exam centers of the state.
The HSLC exams began on March 3 and were slated to end on March 20. However, due to the rescheduling of the exams after paper leak incidents, the examination was extended to April 1.
The original result mark sheet and certificates will be provided through schools after a few days of the declaration of the SEBA HSLC result 2023 in Assam.