HS Chemistry Paper Leak: Ranoj Pegu Calls Reports Fake

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday clarified that the reports of chemistry question paper leak in the ongoing Higher Secondary examinations are entirely untrue.

This comes after several reports on Tuesday claimed that the handwritten question paper of chemistry subject for the HS examination had been leaked. On top of that a picture of the allegedly leaked paper was also doing the rounds on social media.

However, the Assam cabinet minister for education has now come forward to debunk the reports claiming them to be fake. Ranoj Pegu also said that he personally checked the matter of chemistry question paper leak and found that the reports were baseless.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam education minister wrote, “The news of chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours.”

Ranoj Pegu also shared a press release from Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), which conducts HS exams in Assam, regarding the chemistry question paper leak.