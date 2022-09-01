GU To Release 6th Sem Bachelor's, 5th Sem Re-evaluation Results On Sep 5

Gauhati University (GU) on Thursday announced that the sixth semester results for bachelor’s degree examinations will be declared on September 5, 2022.
The announcement was made by the controller of examinations in-charge of GU via an official release. The university further announced that results for the re-evaluation of fifth semester examination will also be released on the same date.
The release read, “The 6th Semester B.A/B.Sc/B.Com Examinations, 2022 results of Gauhati University will be declared on 5 September, 2022.”
“The 5th Semester Examinations Re-evaluation results will also be declared on 5 September, 2022,” it further mentioned.
Meanwhile, the university also addressed the issue of fake grade sheets of fifth semester re-evaluation circulating on social media and urged students to not entertain such documents.
According to GU, the fake grade sheets being circulated show passed students as failed. The release read, “It has come to notice that some fake grade sheets of 5th Semester Re-evaluation showing already passed students as failed are being circulated in social media. All are requested not to entertain and believe such documents.”
Moreover, the university informed that special arrangements have been made for students who applied for fifth semester re-evaluation.
“Special arrangements have been arranged for the students who have applied for 5th Semester Re-evaluation . Such students may come in person with proper documents to the office of the Deputy Controller of Examinations, GU and may see their Re-evaluated cocpy of answer script in person from 12 September, 2022 to 24 September, 2022 during office hours,” the release added.