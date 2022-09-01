GU To Release 6th Sem Bachelor's, 5th Sem Re-evaluation Results On Sep 5

Gauhati University (GU) on Thursday announced that the sixth semester results for bachelor’s degree examinations will be declared on September 5, 2022.

The announcement was made by the controller of examinations in-charge of GU via an official release. The university further announced that results for the re-evaluation of fifth semester examination will also be released on the same date.

The release read, “The 6th Semester B.A/B.Sc/B.Com Examinations, 2022 results of Gauhati University will be declared on 5 September, 2022.”

“The 5th Semester Examinations Re-evaluation results will also be declared on 5 September, 2022,” it further mentioned.

Meanwhile, the university also addressed the issue of fake grade sheets of fifth semester re-evaluation circulating on social media and urged students to not entertain such documents.