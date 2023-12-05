Sec 6A Citizenship Act Not To Provide Amnesty To Illegal Immigrants: SC

"To test your argument, there is no material before us to show that population who came from 1966 to 1971 was so much that it had an irreversible impact on the demographics. For the quantum of illegal immigration, you have to show that Assam was at par with other border States. We have always allowed an under inclusive legislation by the Parliament. Assam has a problem of infiltration but here we are on the Section 6A ... Agitation was to curb the infiltration and this was a political compromise," the CJI observed.