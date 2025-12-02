Second Day of Shutdown: 108 Mrityunjoy Strike Brings Emergency Response to Standstill

Emergency medical services across Assam remained crippled for a second consecutive day on Tuesday as employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy ambulance service continued their indefinite statewide strike, demanding job regularisation, fair wages, and payment of pending overtime dues.

Hundreds of employees from various districts once again gathered at the protest site in Chachal, Guwahati, keeping ambulance operations suspended across the state for the second straight day.

The agitation, organised by the All Assam 108 Mrityunjoy Employee Association, follows years of what workers describe as broken assurances and ignored appeals by the state government.

“For three years we have approached officials and even the Chief Minister. During Covid, we were recognised as frontline workers, yet today our wages remain comparable to factory labour. ,” one of the protestor stated.

The employees, who have served as frontline emergency responders since the inception of the 108 service, reiterated concerns over job insecurity, low pay, and consistent violations of labour norms.

Their key demands include bringing the service under full government control, regularisation of nearly 3,000 employees, fair wages equivalent to highly skilled workers, full overtime pay for 12-hour shifts, annual bonuses, and access to welfare schemes such as Apon Ghar and Seuji Ghar.

