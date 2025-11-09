Second Edition of “Zubeen Garg Ityadi” Book Released

The second edition of the biographical book “Zubeen Garg Ityadi” was officially released at a special ceremony held at the residence of the late singer Zubeen Garg in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

The book was unveiled by Zubeen’s father, Kapil Borthakur, in the presence of invited guests, well-wishers, and members of Assam’s cultural fraternity.

Edited by Zonak Yugantar Bora, the publication features writings and heartfelt tributes from around 100 eminent personalities, offering readers a deeper glimpse into the life, artistry, and multifaceted journey of the beloved music icon.

Published by BR Book Stall Publications, the second edition expands upon the original work released a decade ago.

As editor Jonak Yugantar Bora shared, “I wanted everyone to truly understand the man behind the music — Zubeen should continue to be a subject of discussion and inspiration. That’s why, ten years after the first attempt, I am bringing this enriched edition to readers."

