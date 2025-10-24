Assam’s Book Industry in Deep Crisis: Book Fairs See Record-Low Turnout

Assam’s book industry is witnessing an alarming slowdown this year, as book fairs across Upper Assam — from Dergaon to Teok and now Golaghat — report unprecedented drops in both sales and visitor turnout. The crisis has forced publishers to suspend nearly 90% of their planned new publications.

“Very few people are coming to buy books. The footfall is extremely low, and most of the upcoming titles may never see publication,” said Raktim Thakuria of Barna, who has been visiting multiple fairs. “I am in the field and can confirm that sales are abysmally poor everywhere,” he added.

Echoing his concern, Ashim Chetia of Banalata Publications described the situation as “very, very bad.”

“Nearly 90% of books will not be published this time. Publishers simply cannot afford to bring out new titles,” he said.

Veteran publisher Dhiraj Goswami called this one of the worst years in memory.

“Except for a few textbooks, book sales are almost nil. Organisers are working tirelessly to host fairs, but people are staying away. There’s a visible sense of discouragement and gloom everywhere,” he said.

Industry estimates suggest that nearly 20,000 people — including publishers, writers, printers, and event organisers — are directly dependent on Assam’s book economy. With fairs drawing minimal crowds and sales plummeting, thousands of livelihoods are now at risk.

The overall mood in the state’s literary and publishing circles remains somber, marked by widespread uncertainty and what many describe as a collective depression across society.

