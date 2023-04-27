Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Dima Hasao District

Soon after the signing of a historic peace agreement with the pro-scribed militant group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), the District Magistrate of Dima Hasao, has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire district on Thursday.
Following this, the district administration prohibits assembly of five or more persons, organizing any agitational programme such as bandh, rallies, strike, dharnas, demonstration, carrying of lethal weapons, and spreading rumors through social media until further orders.
Earlier, Militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) signed the historic peace agreement with the Government of Assam in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday evening.
The MoU was signed at the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers of MHA and the Assam Government.
According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the DNLA will lay down its arms and abide by the Constitution. A total of 179 DNLA cadres will surrender their arms and ammunition. The central and state governments will provide Rs 500 crore each for the development of the Dimasa tribal areas.
Speaking at the occasion, Amit Shah said, “With today’s agreement being signed, all tribal militant groups have laid down their arms and have joined mainstream and become a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development journey. This is a step towards progressive Northeast that the prime minister had visualized and promised. With the signing of this treaty, all kinds of violence and terrorism from Dima Hasao district have ended.”
Meanwhile, representatives of the banned outfit also expressed their satisfaction with the signing of the agreement.