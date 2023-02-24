Section 144 Imposed Along Bangladesh Border in Karimganj

The Karimganj administration imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure along its border with Bangladesh on Thursday.

The order has been passed to prevent movement of subversive elements, which are likely to disrupt the law and order in the district.

Besides, it also aims to prevent incidents of cattle smuggling through the border areas of the district that may lead to chaos.

According to sources, the prohibitory order will remain in force for an indefinite period. It restricts people from moving along the border within a radius of 500 metres between 8 pm to 5 am.

The district magistrate also barred movement of people along the Kushiyara River and barbed wire fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Meanwhile, no person can operate any type of boat for fishing in the Kushiyara River without obtaining permission of concerned circle officers.

The prohibitory order will also bar movement of rickshaw, hand cart and other vehicles carrying rice, sugar, kerosene oil and other commodities within a radius of five kilometres from the international border between 8 pm to 5 am.