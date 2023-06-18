Section 144 Imposed Around Bethukandi Dyke in Cachar

The Cachar district administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC around the Bethukandi sluice gate in view of the breach in the dyke.
According to sources, water level of the Barak River rose past 17.00 metre at Annapurna Ghat in Silchar due to which the district administration has stepped up measures to safeguard the Bethukandi dyke.
In an order passed by Antara Sen, ACS, the Additional District Magistrate of Cachar, the assembly of over four persons within 100 metres has been restricted. But there is no restriction on plying of vehicles. However, no vehicle is permitted to stop on the dyke.
The order said, “In view of the heavy rainfall and ongoing monsoon season it has been made clear to appear to the undersigned that there may emerge situation due to erosion of land, etc in and around Bethukandi Sluice Gate which may lead to incidents causing loss of life and property and whereas there it has become an immediate necessity to prevent such sporadic occurrences,” states the letter.
It may be mentioned that, in June last year, the breach of Bethukandi dyke caused massive floods in Silchar town.