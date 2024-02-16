Section 144 Imposed in Assam's West Karbi Anglong Amid Protests

The prohibitions issued in the order ar as follows.

* Obstruction/picketing/rally/ Mashal procession/ in front of offices, public places or any other places of public importance by forming an assembly of 5 or more persons.

* Carrying firearms and explosive substance of any nature which may cause injury or threat to any other people.

* Use and throwing of fire crackers in the public places/roads/bus station/Railway Station etc. which may cause breach of peace and tranquility among the public.

* Holding of public meetings/rallies/procession/dharna in any public place without permission from the District Magistrate.

* Inflammatory speeches, communal or anti-state/anti-national speeches/banner/poster/ wall writing etc.

* Use of loud speaker microphones etc. without permission.