Section 144 Imposed in Assam's West Karbi Anglong Amid Protests

In the wake of the situation arising out in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, the District Magistrate has imposed Section 144 of the Cr.P.C with immediate effect, official reports siad on Friday.
District Magistrate, Madhumita Bhagwati said that the prohibitory order has been imposed to maintain public peace and tranquility in the district.
The order issued read, "...it has also been made to appear before me that certain anti-social elements/groups/ organizations are likely to disturb the public order and tranquility by getting involved in anti-social activities/ dharna/ procession causing communal and ethnic disturbance."
The prohibitions issued in the order ar as follows.
* Obstruction/picketing/rally/ Mashal procession/ in front of offices, public places or any other places of public importance by forming an assembly of 5 or more persons.
* Carrying firearms and explosive substance of any nature which may cause injury or threat to any other people.
* Use and throwing of fire crackers in the public places/roads/bus station/Railway Station etc. which may cause breach of peace and tranquility among the public.
* Holding of public meetings/rallies/procession/dharna in any public place without permission from the District Magistrate.
* Inflammatory speeches, communal or anti-state/anti-national speeches/banner/poster/ wall writing etc.
* Use of loud speaker microphones etc. without permission.
It may be mentioned that the West Karbi Anglong district has been witnessing massive protests since Thursday. Reportedly, the protests came after a demand of illegal settlers in Professional Grazing Reserved land (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserved (VGR) land be evicted immediately.
As per police, the situation heated up after a group of people were attacked by miscreants after they held a protest regarding the distribution of land pattas of BGR and PGR in certain parts of the district.
Following the incident, protests broke out with local bodies seeking action against the guilty behind the attack.
Earlier today, Assam DGP GP Singh stated that as many as 17 persons have been arrested in connection to the violence in Kheroni.
The DGP also stated that the Assam Police would not spare anyone breaking law or indulging in disorderly conduct. All perpetrators of violence would be arrested and taken to task, he added.
Further, additional security measures including pickets and increased patrolling are being provided in the area to instill a sense of security amongst inhabitants of the region.