Section 144 Imposed in Jorhat Ahead of Lok Sabha Election Vote Counting

In order to maintain law and order amid the counting of votes on Tuesday, the administration has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Jorhat district of Assam.
Some strict directives have been issued under Section 144 of the CrPC to be followed in the district amidst vote counting.
The directives issued are as follows:
* No processions of any kind will be allowed during the vote counting.
* No individual is permitted to chant any slogans.
* The use of loudspeakers in the vicinity of the vote counting center is prohibited.
* Political parties or candidates are not allowed to hold any victory celebrations.
* Large gatherings are banned within a 1 km radius of the vote counting center.
* The bursting of firecrackers and the holding of parties during or after the vote counting is prohibited.
* Only individuals with valid ID cards are allowed to enter the vote counting center.
* The use of mobile phones and cameras inside the center is banned.
* Only those journalists approved by the Election Commission can carry mobile phones and cameras inside vote-counting centers
* Journalists can only carry mobile phones and cameras to the media cell.