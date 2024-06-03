Section 144 Imposed in Jorhat Ahead of Lok Sabha Election Vote Counting

The directives issued are as follows:

* No processions of any kind will be allowed during the vote counting.

* No individual is permitted to chant any slogans.

* The use of loudspeakers in the vicinity of the vote counting center is prohibited.

* Political parties or candidates are not allowed to hold any victory celebrations.

* Large gatherings are banned within a 1 km radius of the vote counting center.

* The bursting of firecrackers and the holding of parties during or after the vote counting is prohibited.

* Only individuals with valid ID cards are allowed to enter the vote counting center.

* The use of mobile phones and cameras inside the center is banned.

* Only those journalists approved by the Election Commission can carry mobile phones and cameras inside vote-counting centers

* Journalists can only carry mobile phones and cameras to the media cell.